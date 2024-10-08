SpongeBob's Krabby Patty now available at Wendy's

If you've ever wanted to try SpongeBob's famous Krabby Patty, now is your chance!

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants," Wendy’s partnered with Paramount to create the Krabby Patty Kollab meal.

The meal includes the iconic Krabby Patty burger and a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.

It is available nationwide in the U.S., Canada and Guam beginning Tuesday, October 8. The meal is available for a limited time.

The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is a vanilla frosty with a pineapple mango flavored puree swirl.

The Krabby Patty features a quarter pound of Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef, two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun.

To make things even more fun for fans, the Wendy's in Panorama City has an immersive drive-thru experience. As you place your order and drive in, you are transported to Bikini Bottom and greeted by SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward.

It's unknown how long the immersive drive-thru experience will stay at that location.