SpongeBob's Krabby Patty now available at Wendy's

Published  October 8, 2024 12:46pm PDT
Food and Drink
Even if you don't live in Bikini Bottom, you can get your hands on one of SpongeBob's famous Krabby Patties.

LOS ANGELES - If you've ever wanted to try SpongeBob's famous Krabby Patty, now is your chance!

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants," Wendy’s partnered with Paramount to create the Krabby Patty Kollab meal.

The meal includes the iconic Krabby Patty burger and a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.

It is available nationwide in the U.S., Canada and Guam beginning Tuesday, October 8. The meal is available for a limited time. 

The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is a vanilla frosty with a pineapple mango flavored puree swirl.

The Krabby Patty features a quarter pound of Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef, two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun.

Wendy's and SpongeBob are teaming up to bring the "Best Day Ever" to your tastebuds.

To make things even more fun for fans, the Wendy's in Panorama City has an immersive drive-thru experience. As you place your order and drive in, you are transported to Bikini Bottom and greeted by SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward. 

It's unknown how long the immersive drive-thru experience will stay at that location. 