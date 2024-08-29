article

The Brief Denise Prudhomme, 60, was found dead at a Wells Fargo office near Priest Drive and Washington Street. Police say Prudhomme was found dead four days after she last scanned into the building. Foul play is not suspected in Prudhomme's death.



TEMPE, AZ – A woman was found dead days after clocking into work at a Wells Fargo office in Tempe.

In a statement we received, Tempe Police say officers responded to the area of Priest Drive and Washington Street on Aug. 20, after security on-site called about an employee who they believe was dead. The employee was identified as 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme.

"Denise was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.," the police statement reads.

Per investigators, Prudhomme last scanned into the building on Aug. 16 at around 7:00 a.m., and there were no further scans from Prudhomme afterward.

"The preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play," police wrote, while adding that the Medical Examiner's Office will make a determination on what led to Prudhomme's death.

According to local reports, Prudhomme was dead at her desk in a cubicle, which was reportedly on the third floor and away from the main aisle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Wells Fargo statement

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time. We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce. Counselors are available to support any employees impacted by this event."