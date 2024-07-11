WeHo residents seeing an increase of mosquitoes from construction site

Mosquitoes complaints have been coming into West Hollywood city phones.

More than usual, coming out of a large, water-filled hole at the construction site for a huge multi-use development approved on the corner of Santa Monica and Melrose.

The Melrose Triangle excavation site is filled with green, stagnant looking water, which locals are now referring to as the WeHo Lake.

City officials say they are aware and have opened a code enforcement case, even citing the property owner in June.

Project Manager Jack Kurchian explains that someone recently vandalized more than 30 pumps that had been moving the groundwater. The pumps are supposed to be working now, and they want to add more, to speed up the drainage in this high water table location.

Officials with the Los Angeles County West Vector Control District said they are "aware of the issue and conducted mosquito inspections and treatments last month as well as this month."

They visited the site on June 14, 18 and 20, then again on July 3 and 11.

"The location has been added to our list for follow up inspections as needed until the project manager can eliminate the standing water problem," Vector Control said in a statement to FOX 11.

The City of West Hollywood is asking residents who may have concerns to call the city's Code Enforcement hotline at 323-848-6516 or email code@weho.org