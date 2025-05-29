WeHo Pride 2025: Street closures, parking details

The Brief WeHo Pride will take place from May 30 to June 1, 2025, featuring music festivals, a street fair, and the WeHo Pride Parade. Extensive street closures are expected throughout West Hollywood, with increased commute times and parking restrictions in surrounding cities. Attendees should be aware of safety rules, including no alcohol on the parade route or in public, and no weapons or drones.



WeHo Pride 2025 is set to take place in West Hollywood from Friday, May 30, to Sunday, June 1.

The three-day celebration will feature a variety of events, including the OUTLOUD Music Festival, a Street Fair, the Women's Freedom Festival, the Dyke March, and the iconic WeHo Pride Parade.

Attendees should anticipate numerous street closures and adjusted parking regulations throughout the weekend.

Authorities are also reminding the public of important safety guidelines to ensure a fun and secure environment for all participants.

Street Closures:

N. San Vicente Boulevard closed from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard from Thursday, May 29, at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Santa Monica Boulevard closed from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive from Friday, May 30, at 12 p.m. (noon) through Monday, June 2, at 7 a.m.

N. Robertson Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue from Friday, May 30, at 12 p.m. (noon) through Monday, June 2 at 7 a.m.

N. San Vicente Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street from Friday, May 30, at 12 p.m. (noon) through Monday, June 2 at 7 a.m.

Santa Monica Boulevard closed from N. Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive (including side streets one block north and one block south of Santa Monica Boulevard) from Sunday, June 1 at 5 a.m. through Sunday, June 1, at 5 p.m. for the WeHo Pride Parade. Santa Monica Boulevard from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive will remain closed though Monday, June 2 at 7 a.m.

For an interactive map of road closures, please visit the City of West Hollywood’s website at wehopride.com/gettinghere.

Parking Details:

Permit parking requirements will be lifted for WeHo Pride Weekend from Friday, May 30, 2025, at 4 p.m. through Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7 a.m.

Parking meters will be enforced throughout the weekend.

Attendees of WeHo Pride Weekend festivities are encouraged to observe the boundaries of the City of West Hollywood when parking; if parking occurs in the City of Los Angeles and/or the City of Beverly Hills, all parking restrictions for those cities must be observed.

Safety Tips:

Attendees are encouraged to adhere to safety rules during WeHo Pride Weekend. These include:

No alcohol along the route and no drinking in public.

No weapons.

No drones.

Clear plastic bags will be permitted.

For lost or stolen items valued under $950, reports can be made online via the Sheriff’s Online Report Tracking System (SORTS) at lasd.org/sorts/. This includes lost or stolen cell phones, lost or stolen property, vandalism (excluding graffiti) under $400 in damage, theft from an unlocked vehicle, and theft from an open or unsecured area.

If you see something, say something. Contact a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy or visit the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at 780 N San Vicente Blvd. For non-emergency assistance, call 310-855-8850. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

For more WeHo Pride details, visit www.wehopride.com. Follow @wehopride for updates on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. You can also receive WeHo Pride text updates by texting "Pride" to (323) 848-5000.