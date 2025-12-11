Wednesday's Child: Tyrzah is a joyful girl who would love a forever home

Tyrzah (b. April 2014) is a joyful and spirited girl in foster care who is eager to find a loving family to call her own. Her bright smile and warm personality can take the chill off the space around her, even at an ice rink!

We met up with Tyrzah at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square in Downtown LA and despite never having skated before, Tyrzah took to the ice with enthusiasm and determination! In her down time, Tyrzah likes watching TV or YouTube videos, playing games (both video and traditional), and drawing anime.

Tyrzah has an adventurous spirit and likes to go on hikes or go new places and explore doing new things. She is also into participating in different clubs at school and she loves to sing – be it in the car or in a choir!

Tyrzah is articulate and charming, enabling her to express her needs and desires with ease. She is primarily familiar with traditional family structures but is open to various configurations if the opportunity arises. Tyrzah can see herself with adoptive siblings but could also be comfortable as an only child – assuming the adults include her in appropriate day-to-day conversations. It’s important that the family who steps forward for Tyrzah is supportive of her maintaining contact with her adult sisters.

Tyrzah also is fond of pets, particularly puppies, so having a future family that would be into taking the family dog for walks or to the park together sounds terrific to Tyrzah!

To see more of Tyrzah, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. For information about adopting, please call us at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).