Wednesday's Child: In the studio with a Grammy-winning producer

Olivia, who also goes by Olive, is a 15-year-old in foster care with an expressive and artful soul who deserves to be in a permanent family. Music resonates with Olivia’s soul, and she has an interest in music production, so it seemed fitting for us to help her explore an aspect of the music business.

We brought Olivia to meet a Grammy-award winning producer, musician, artist, DJ and the owner of Starship Studios — MyGuyMars — to discuss the "biz." Discussing music genres and philosophies along with working the sound boards, Olivia really got into a deep dive with the production aspect of music.

We found Olivia to be articulate, expressive and self-assured. She presents herself as warm, engaging and inviting from the start and definitely loves to dialogue. She shared that some of her favorite areas of study in school are Mandarin and fitness activities. Olivia emphasized that she really loves languages, fashion, styling her own hair and finding her own look. She’s also interested in modeling and becoming an entrepreneur in some of her areas of interest.

Olivia identifies as Christian and her faith and spirituality are ever-evolving. Olivia finds music to be therapeutic as well as a dimension of expression and personal validation for her. In addition to hip-hop and R&B, she also has a particular fondness for Brazilian funk.

When it comes to some of the qualities Olivia would like to see in adoptive parents, what comes to her mind first is the ability to see the potential in a youth and help them break through and reach their potential. Other qualities she would like within a forever family would be active, outgoing, accepting, emotionally supportive, and able to foster individual growth and independence while growing as a family.

To see more of Oliva, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. To learn more about adopting, give us a call at 747-307-2445.