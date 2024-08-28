Wednesday's Child: Siblings Hayley and Kevin like to do things together

Hayley and Kevin are a sibling duo who have some varied interests but still like to play with one another and do things together. To facilitate some "together" time while also allowing us a chance to learn more about both of them individually, we arranged for Hayley and Kevin to join us at KidSpace Museum in Pasadena to hang out, explore, create and enjoy!

Hayley, 9, is a sweet and kind child with some awesome artistic skills who can spend hours drawing and perfecting her artwork. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up she’s likely to show off what she’s been working on or some of her completed pieces. Hayley has also expressed an interest in religion, and she attends church every Sunday. Hayley is excited to be part of her church choir and currently attends Bible study. Hayley does well at school and takes her big sister role seriously — including warning Kevin against doing things that he’s not supposed to do.

Kevin, 7, is a curious child who is very friendly and typically excited to meet new people. He warms up to others quite quickly and likes to talk about his day. Kevin loves stuffed animals and enjoys showing them to people. Kevin’s other favorite toys currently include toy cars and Legos. He is a very active child and uses his energy to play, be it inside or outside, while responding well to structure and positive attention.

