As we brought the Halloween season to a close and started to "fall" into the harvest season heading into Thanksgiving, we took Paola to Pa’s Pumpkin Patch in Lakewood, Calif. There we checked out all kinds of pumpkins and squashes and gourds (oh, my)!

Paola (b. February 2014) is an active, enthusiastic girl who enjoys playing outside and taking walks, especially with a dog. She likes coloring and is a great helper at school. Sharks are creatures that intrigue Paola, particularly hammerheads. She enjoys reading about them, and her interest even carries over into games, with "Shark Bite" being Paola’s favorite board game. Other activities Paola enjoys include building with Legos, painting and putting puzzles together.

Paola would benefit from an adoptive parent or parents who are patient, supportive and understand her special needs. A family willing to take an interest in what Paola enjoys and offer encouragement as she learns and grows could be a good fit. Having an adoptive home that is supportive of Paola’s ongoing connection and regular visits with her sister is also important.

To see more of Paola, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. To learn more about adoption, give us a call at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).