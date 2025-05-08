Wednesday's Child: James loves robotics and basketball

James (b. August 2008) is a friendly, personable, and respectful teenager – qualities that not only make him a great friend but also a pleasure to be around. He strives to live his best life as a selfproclaimed

expert in all things Pokémon.

Staying active is also important to James, and shooting hoops is one of his favorite pastimes. With college plans still developing, we had the wonderful opportunity to take James to Cal State LA to meet the men’s basketball team, explore fields of study, and practice shooting hoops.

Like many teens, James is a bit enthralled with being on his phone and immerses himself into video games. While his enjoyment of Pokémon, basketball and video games are more evident, math

stands out as his favorite subject in school.

When James taps into his creative side he likes building things and could see himself drawn towards the field of robotics.

As he looks ahead, James envisions being a YouTuber or possibly even a robotics teacher.

James dreams of being part of an adoptive family that is friendly, intelligent, and fun-loving. He could benefit from the patient guidance and support of a forever family as he navigates life’s decisions.

Having siblings to shoot hoops with and fellow ‘gamers’ in the family would make the dream even sweeter for James!

To see more of James, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. To learn more about adopting, give us a call at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).