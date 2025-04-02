Wednesday's Child: Haley is a creative girl who loves drawing, playing games

Haley (born February 2015) is a creative girl who enjoys drawing and coloring. She has a fondness for Hello Kitty and is eager to learn how to draw such characters. We recently accompanied Haley to the Paper Rabbit in Montrose, California, to work on art projects as well as help celebrate her recent birthday.

During the outing, Haley decorated her own art supply boxes and drawing boards while we chatted and learned more about her. Playing cards and games are activities that Haley hopes to enjoy with her future forever family, with Uno, Twister, and Candyland being some of her current favorites. Haley shared that she likes going to school, commenting that her current school has a fantastic play area.

Haley also exhibits the heart of a veterinarian, displaying a love for puppies and expressing a desire to help animals when she grows up. Additionally, Haley pictures herself becoming an artist and hopes to hold her own show at a gallery someday.

Maintaining human connections is important to Haley. She has visits with her brother that she wants to continue.

To see more of Haley, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. To learn more about adopting, give us a call at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).