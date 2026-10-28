Wednesday's Child: Adellia hopes to find adoptive family to share her love of animals, music

Adellia (b. November 2014) loves animals, so we set out to see if butterflies would pique her interest as we continue our seasonal fun with a visit to Pa’s Pumpkin Patch in Lakewood, Calif., where they happen to have a butterfly atrium to help bring awareness to the endangered status of monarch butterflies and the importance of protecting them.

When we stepped inside for a closer look, the butterflies weren’t exactly cooperative with the camera, but getting to see the butterflies up close was something Adellia found quite interesting! Adellia’s interest in animals runs the full gamut, sharing with us that she’s always wanted to become friends with a shark—which aligns with her wanting to possibly become a marine biologist someday. Snakes, tarantulas, Komodo dragons and tortoises also make Adellia’s list of fascinating creatures. She describes herself as an outdoor kid who spends too much time indoors and would like more opportunities to engage in outdoor activities and with nature.

As for school, math is Adellia’s favorite subject, and her musical interests include playing piano, clarinet, electric guitar, flute and drums. There are plenty of interests that Adellia would like to explore, and she’d love to have a family to share in her interests and related experiences. Adellia hopes for "nice" (adoptive) parent(s) and possibly siblings, and she awaits quality time together with an adoptive family—whether it’s while exploring the great outdoors or simply playing board games at home.

Adellia may be quiet at first, but her warm and engaging personality comes through as she gets comfortable. She needs a patient and supportive adoptive family that will give her time to build trust and help her work through strong feelings as she grows. A family that would help her maintain important connections would mean a lot to Adellia.

To see more of Adellia, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. To learn more about adopting, give us a call at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).