Driver seen on video intentionally ramming into woman, parked cars in Watts

The Brief A man went on an early morning rampage in Watts, deliberately crashing into parked cars. One woman sustained a leg injury that required surgery. Neighbors believe it may have been a targeted attack.



A woman was hospitalized, and several cars were damaged after someone in a pickup truck rammed into parked vehicles Wednesday morning in Watts.

The incident was captured on home surveillance video around 4:30 a.m. near 92nd and Bandera Streets.

"Around like 4 in the morning I just heard a loud commotion," said one neighbor. "When I got there, I just saw a lady, she was already on the floor yelling for help. The cars were just a disaster."

At least four cars on Bandera Street were left heavily damaged. According to police, the driver of the pickup truck responsible ran away from the scene, possibly with a gun.

"It was really scary," said the neighbor. "Like, what’s wrong with people?"

Some residents in the area describe not feeling safe in the neighborhood. Out of fear of possible retaliation, the people FOX 11 spoke with chose to remain anonymous.

Those who live nearby believe the incident was targeted. They say a woman was in a sedan, hit by a pickup truck, and sustained a leg injury that requires surgery.

"It’s not the first time it happened," said a second neighbor. "It involved another family down the block. We’ve been telling them to do something about this."

"I guess [that pickup driver] was her ex-boyfriend," said the first neighbor. "I don’t know what happened. Maybe, they ended off pretty bad or something."

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

"If he’s willing to hurt someone like that then yeah, people ought to be very aware of everything," said a resident.