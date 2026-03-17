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Man killed, 7-year-old girl hurt in Watts single-vehicle crash

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Published  March 17, 2026 8:19am PDT
Watts
FOX 11
Driver killed in Watts car crash

Driver killed in Watts car crash

A child was also hospitalized.

The Brief

    • Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Watts area.
    • The crash occurred at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Wilmington Avenue.
    • A man was declared dead at the scene and a 7-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital.

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed, and a 7-year-old girl was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in the Watts area Tuesday morning, authorities said. 

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call just after 5:10 a.m. about a crash on Imperial Highway and Wilmington Avenue. 

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 7-year-old girl was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood in an unknown condition. 

What we know:

The names of the crash victims have not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

WattsCrime and Public Safety