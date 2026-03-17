Man killed, 7-year-old girl hurt in Watts single-vehicle crash
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed, and a 7-year-old girl was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in the Watts area Tuesday morning, authorities said.
What we know:
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call just after 5:10 a.m. about a crash on Imperial Highway and Wilmington Avenue.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 7-year-old girl was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood in an unknown condition.
What we know:
The names of the crash victims have not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.