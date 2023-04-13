Water release from dam causes flooding in Claremont

A Claremont neighborhood says massive amounts of water released from a nearby dam is causing major flooding Thursday morning.

Residents in the neighborhood, located about a mile south of the San Antonio Dam, were using hoses to pump some of the water out on one street alone.

Flooding and soaked driveways were also seen on New Hampshire Avenue. In some cases, lawns were completely saturated.

Homeowners in the Stone Canyon neighborhood said they are protecting their property after they started noticing the water as early as Sunday.

Residents said it started as a mysterious leak then turned into full-on flooding. There was no clear explanation.

A few days later on Tuesday, the city sent out a letter to residents notifying them that the flooding was being caused by water being released from the San Antonio Dam.

That shows a water level decrease of 20 feet in the last two weeks, and that equates to hundreds of millions of gallons being released at one time, impacting about two dozen homes.