Water main break shuts down portion of Ventura Boulevard

A portion of Ventura Boulevard was shut down in Sherman Oaks due to a water main break on Wednesday morning.

The water main break occurred at 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ventura Blvd. and Woodman Avenue, officials said.

Apartments in the area did not report any damage. However, some businesses, including a clothing store, financial office and Pilates studios suffered water damage.

In addition, 19 commercial customers are currently without power.

At one point, the water was ankle-deep, officials said.

It is believed the water main break was a result of the aging pipe system.

Advertisement

Crews are currently working to repair the 8-inch cast iron main which was installed in 1969.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Los Angeles Fire Department remain on the scene.

The southbound lanes are open as the northbound lanes remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

