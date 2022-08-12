Water main break causes major flooding in Wilmington

Crews are working to repair a water main that caused major flooding in Wilmington.

Authorities were notified of the flooding in the 400 block of North Avalon Boulevard around 2:05 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD units noted the floodwaters caused damage to pavement in the area and a utility pole was in danger of toppling over. No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged by the flooding.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were called to the scene to remove the water from the street, repair damages and determine the nature of the flooding. Streets in the area surrounding the flood were closed for an unknown duration as the investigation and repairs were conducted.