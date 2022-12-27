Walnut man diagnosed with bipolar disorder reported missing

article

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help with finding a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who was reported missing from Walnut earlier this month.

Thomas "Tommy" Raul Ruiz Jr., 29, was last week seen in the 20800 block of Fuerte Drive on Dec. 1 around 9 p.m.

Ruiz is a Hispanic man described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored shorts.

Authorities say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-980-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.

