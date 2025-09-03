Vroman’s Bookstore remains staple in Pasadena for more than a century



Vroman’s Bookstore has been a staple in Pasadena since 1894, remaining Southern California’s largest and oldest independent bookstore to this day.

The backstory:



Ahead of National Read a Book Day on Saturday, Sept. 6, Good Day LA visited Vroman’s Bookstore to highlight its impact in the community.



Vroman’s Bookstore was founded in 1894 by Adam Clark Vroman, who, after becoming a widower, sold his beloved book collection to raise the capital to open it. When he died in 1916, he left the bookstore to longtime employees, one of whom was the great-grandfather of the current owner.



Vroman’s Bookstore is a part of Southern California’s history. During World War II, Vroman’s donated and delivered books to Japanese Americans interned at nearby camps.





Throughout the years, the store has supported many causes and institutions through food drives, holiday gift drives, free HIV testing, pet adoption days, mentoring and support for local girl scout troops, donations for charity raffles, school book fairs, and the Vroman's Gives Back program.



Vroman’s Bookstore is located along Colorado Boulevard and is open daily starting at 10 a.m.