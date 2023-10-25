List of bad first date spots ranked by women goes viral

A new survey asking women where they do not want to be taken on a first date is dividing the internet.

The list shared by @DuvalPromo on Instagram apparently is based on a survey polling women about their least preferred first-date places. The list of 28 venues include popular restaurant chains like Applebee's, Chili's, and Denny's.

At the top of list as the most unacceptable first date spot is The Cheesecake Factory, followed by Applebee's Chili's, Chipotle, then Olive Garden rounding out the top five.

But it's not just restaurants on the list, as some more specific first date scenarios are listed, such as "Your house," "Family functions" and "A bar just for drinks."

The list sparked a heated debate about where exactly would be a good place for one to take another on a first date.

"Where tf we supposed to go then, the moon?", one asked.

"Looks like we’re going to Home Depot so she can build a new personality", another said.

"Would have been easier to name the places they would go, list would have been shorter," a third added.

Another user commented, "When did y’all become too good for Cheesecake Factory?? Please pass me an order of the avocado egg rolls, bang bang chicken and shrimp and an Oreo cheesecake."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Exterior view of Cheesecake Factory signage is seen on May 22, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Even celebrities are chiming in on the viral list.

LL Cool J shared that his plans Wednesday night were to go to The Cheesecake Factory, while Stephen A. Smith posed the question, "First of all, what the hell is wrong with Cheesecake Factory?"

"Ain’t nothing wrong with Cheesecake Factory. Not only is there nothing wrong with the Cheesecake Factory, the Cheesecake Factory ain’t that damn cheap," he added.

The list follows a video that went viral last week showing a woman refusing to get out of the car because her date had chosen to take her to The Cheesecake Factory.

In the video, she tells her date, "This is a chain restaurant. Who takes someone who looks like this to a chain restaurant? A woman should be cared for and cherished."

The man responded by saying, "I went into this date with the expectations for myself to keep you safe, to respect you, to pay for your food, of course."

Check out the full list below:

Cheesecake Factory Applebee’s Chili’s Chipotle Olive Garden The Movies Your House Any Fast Food Chain Buffalo Wild Wings Wingstop Red Lobster A Buffet IHOP Denny’s The gym Church Starbucks Coffee dates Ice cream dates Family functions Movie night (Netflix, Hulu, and etc.) Somewhere that requires a long drive Bowling Nightclubs Hookah Bar A bar for just drinks Waffle House Sports events



