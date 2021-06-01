Outraged residents are speaking out after they learn a man described as a sexually violent predator could be placed in their SoCal neighborhood. Dozens of residents turned out to protest on Tuesday night.

A violent sexual predator could be released into the La Crescenta community, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Barger said in a statement to FOX 11:

"I am disgusted and gravely concerned that the Los Angeles Superior Court is considering the placement of sexually violent predator Calvin Grassmier into La Crescenta. The Crescenta Valley community cannot be an option. I urge our residents to join me in strongly and vocally opposing this outrageous proposal and dissuading the judge from permitting this dangerous person from residing in our safe, family-oriented neighborhood, " she said.

An LA Superior Court judge is considering placing Calvin Grassimier at 5632 Freeman Ave. in La Crescenta, which is one mile from Two Strike Park and two miles from La Crescenta Library.

Grassimier was convicted of rape and sexual assault on minors.

Residents in the area are very concerned since there are children that live in close proximity to the home.

"Of course I would be worried…He is a bad guy. He shouldn't be here. He should be stuck in prison," a concerned child living in the neighborhood said.

The community is urged to submit written comments and to (virtually) attend the Los Angeles Superior Court hearing on June 11 at 8:30 a.m. as follows:

Written Comments:

Please direct written comments to the District Attorney's Office to:

Jay S. Grobeson, Deputy District Attorney

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office

9425 Penfield Ave., #3210, Chatsworth, CA 91311

or Email: Jgrobeso@da.lacounty.gov

Video Call-in Information:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click or enter this URL to join.

Date\Time: June 11, 2021 at 8:30am

Log on to WebEx in Dept 203:

https://lacvirtualcourts.webex.com/meet/hwd-dept-203

Call in: 213-306-3065

Participant Passcode: 1464807376#, Then #

A final decision hasn't been made yet.

