Video: Young lions frolic in their 1st ‘big’ snowfall

Adorable video captured young lions frolicking in the snow at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium on Jan. 19.

The lions are seen playing with one another atop the fresh powder in their enclosure and they even managed to create a snowball.

It was the felines’ first time experiencing a "big" snowfall, according to the zoo.

Freeze frame from video showing young lions playing in the snow.

A dangerous winter storm brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on Jan. 17.

The storm system dropped a foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday night through Monday morning after pummeling parts of the Southeast on Sunday.

Storyful contributed to this report.