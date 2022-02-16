VIDEO: Two people robbed at gunpoint in Downtown LA parking lot; police searching for suspects

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying two suspects involved in two separate follow-home robberies.

The first crime happened December 11 around 8 p.m., in a parking structure in the 1200 block of South Flower Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

Surveillance cameras captured a vehicle following two victims as they exited their vehicle and walked into the elevator area. According to LAPD, as the victims were waiting for the elevator, two suspects stormed the area armed with handguns.

The suspects pointed handguns at the victims and demanded their property. The suspects got away with their jewelry, phone, and key and fled the area.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

As the suspects ran out of the lobby, they entered two different cars, one of which belonged to the victim, and drove off southbound on flower Street. A getaway driver was in the suspect’s car, a Volkswagen Tiguan.

According to police, the victim’s car was quickly recovered along with his cellphone.

A few hours later, a second robbery occurred in the 23500 block of Calabasas Road, according to a statement from LAPD. During the second robbery, the victim was hit over the head with a gun after refusing to give up his property. A witness who attempted to the help the victim had her purse stolen during the incident.

Detectives identified two suspects, Jamar Stewart, 31, and Kenneth Bonds, 18. The third suspect, the getaway driver, has not been identified yet.

Stewart was arrested on January 26th and is currently in custody for multiple counts of robbery.

Detectives are still searching for Bonds and the third suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bonds.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Alonzo and Detective Mrakich at (213) 486-6840 or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE. You can remain anonymous by calling the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.