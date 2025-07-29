VIDEO: Torrance homeowners chase down burglary suspects

The Brief A Torrance family confronted burglars leaving their home last Saturday during a daytime robbery. The suspects stole several valuable items, including a 15-year-old's piggy bank, before escaping in a car. Police are actively investigating the incident involving three masked suspects.



A bold daytime burglary in Torrance led to a face-to-face confrontation between homeowners and the suspects.

What we know:

Last Saturday, a Torrance family returned home to find burglars leaving their home. Once confirming no one was inside, the burglars broke in, ransacked the residence, and stole several valuable items, including a piggy bank belonging to the 15-year-old son. It contained his savings.

Surveillance video captured the confrontation as the suspects scattered and ran away.

The homeowners, including the mother of the family, chased them down the alley.

The burglars got into a getaway car and narrowly avoided a collision with another vehicle as they sped through an intersection.

What they're saying:

The homeowner's son recounted what happened.

"We got worried, and we got a little scared. So my mom got out the car and asked them, ‘what are you guys doing?’ And then the guy actually says nothing. [He] starts walking away, and then my mom gets out, starts running out."

"They take a piggy bank? A piggy bank. And they also, they stole some things, you know. Yeah, some other stuff too, but the piggy bank!" he added.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined if the home was specifically targeted or if the burglary was a random act.

While the suspects spent an hour surveying the property before entering, authorities have not released details regarding why this particular residence was chosen.

What's next:

Police are actively working to identify and apprehend the three suspects involved.

All three were described as wearing masks and dressed in black, with two having entered the home and a third driving the getaway car.