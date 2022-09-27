Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Strange sounds take over American Airlines intercom system

By FOX 11
Published 
Viral
FOX 11

'Moaning' sounds blast over plane's PA system in flight out of LAX

FOX 11 caught up with the passenger who went through a rather bizarre and uncomfortable experience in a flight leaving LAX.

LOS ANGELES - Wait… what was that?!

It's a question the passengers on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Dallas asked themselves after the in-flight intercom system started broadcasting some really bizarre sounds - and you've got to hear it for yourself. 

One of the passengers on the flight, local filmmaker Emerson Collins, recorded the ghoulish sounds during the Sept. 6 flight and posted it to social media. The video has since been viewed millions of times. 

"It's somewhere between like a vaguely sexual moan and a like, vomit, and I can't stop laughing and it happens every two-three minutes because I had time to think I should record this, because if I try to explain this sound to anyone it will not be as funny as it is right now. So it was like a 15-minute video that I cut down," he said.  

Wells told FOX 11 at one point a flight attendant and even the captain apologized for the strange noises. American Airlines has since said a maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and chalked it up to a mechanical issue with the amplifier, which raises the volume when the engines are running. 