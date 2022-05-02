Video: Driver doing donuts in Irvine parking lot arrested

One person was arrested for felony vandalism in Irvine after someone reported the driver doing donuts in a parking lot, causing thousands of dollars worth of damages.

According to the Irvine Police Department, video was shared with them Friday of the driver doing donuts in the Great Park parking lot. The driver was located and arrested less than 48 hours after receiving the tip, police said.

The vehicle, which was found to have multiple illegal modifications according to police, was impounded.

Over $3,700 worth of damage was done to the parking lot and painted parking lot lines, according to Irvine Public Works.

Advertisement

"This case is an excellent example of the importance of community partnership, and we thank the resident who brought this incident to our attention," police shared on social media.