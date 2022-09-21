Video captures moment carload of shooters unload on victims in Oakland double homicide

Surveillance video circulating on social media shows customers outside Layalina restaurant in Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood.

Within moments, a white car – possibly a Hyundai Elantra – pulls up and several people inside open fire. Two men were killed.

"At this time, we are uncertain of the motive and are investigating all possible leads," said Officer Kim Armstead, an Oakland police spokeswoman.

The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. Monday, when the restaurant and the market next door at 31st Street and Telegraph Avenue were full of customers.

Asam Al-Awjri, 27, was killed, as was 59-year-old Belal Esa. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and wounded.

About 45 minutes after the triple shooting, a 48-year-old woman was shot and killed near East 20th Street and 23rd Avenue in the San Antonio neighborhood.

And at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, a man was killed and a second was wounded when gunfire erupted outside Oakland City Hall near 14th and Broadway.

"I want our neighbors to know I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I'm also scared, just like they are," said Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas.

She said police are stretched thin, even as they focus on violent crime above all other incidents.

"Solving these crimes is going to help us stem the violence. Getting violence interrupters into our streets like have now, to prevent violence before it happens, will help us solve the violence," she said.

Kentrell Killens, direct services coordinator for the citys' Department of Violence Prevention said, "As one individual suffers, our entire community suffers."

His department hopes to steer people away from crime.

"We don't predict violence, and all we can do is try to prevent the next incident from turning into another form of violence," Killens said,

The department says violence, including assaults and homicides have gone down each time it's held a "Town Nights" event on Friday night, compared to similar time periods last year.