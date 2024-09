A man in British Columbia is being praised for his very calm, level-headed response to a surprise visitor in his own garage.

Alex Gold said he has seen bears before, but never as close as this.

He knew how to protect himself by clapping and saying "no" while slowly backing away.

Just as he got in his car and shut the tailgate, a bear cub appeared, and then he honked the horn to get the two moving along down the road.