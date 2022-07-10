Vicious winds send furniture flying at Las Vegas hotel pool

Wild wind was caught on video in Las Vegas sending pool furniture flying.

The TikTok video captured a dust devil touching down at the pool of the Luxor hotel. The winds bring pool chairs and other furniture airborne, whipping them around in a circle, but only briefly, before they all fell back down to the ground.

In the video it looks as if people are trying to help one person who was believed to be hit by debris, but it's unclear if there were any serious injuries from the dust devil.

According to the National Weather Service, dust devils form in areas with high surface heat, "usually at the interface between different surface types, such as asphalt and dirt, or even irrigated fields and dirt roads." When the ground gets hot enough, the hot air will shoot up to the cooler air above it. The higher the dust devil expands, the NWS says, the faster the vortex becomes.