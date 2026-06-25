Palisades Fire: Jury deadlocked over fate of Florida man accused of sparking historic LA firestorm

The Brief A Los Angeles federal jury has announced it is deadlocked in the trial of 30-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man accused of sparking the historic Palisades Fire The defense maintained there was no direct physical evidence linking Rinderknecht to the blaze, arguing the initial fire and the subsequent firestorm were completely separate events. If a mistrial is declared and he is later convicted in a retrial, Rinderknecht faces anywhere from five to 45 years in federal prison.



A Los Angeles jury has announced it is deadlocked in the trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man charged with setting a fire that officials said eventually became the Palisades Fire.

The fire stands as the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

What Happened in Court

What we know:

During the 10-day federal trial in downtown Los Angeles, prosecutors relied on witness statements, video surveillance, cell phone data, and fire dynamics analysis to argue that Rinderknecht "maliciously" set the initial Lachman Fire.

According to prosecutors, Rinderknecht was driven by anger, loneliness, and a thirst for revenge against the wealthy. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danbee Kim told the panel Tuesday that Rinderknecht "had a deeply entrenched belief that the wealthy were destroying the world," and that the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood represented that disparity to him.

Feds argue he used a grill lighter to ignite a small brush fire around midnight on Dec. 31, 2024, in a remote area near the Summit neighborhood. Crews initially thought they extinguished the blaze, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim explained it actually smoldered underground in the root systems before roaring back to life on Jan. 7, 2025, fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds.

Defense attorney Steven Haney pushed back hard, arguing that no hard evidence linked his client to the destruction and that the prosecution's data "doesn't make much sense." The defense maintained that the Lachman and Palisades fires were entirely separate events and that Rinderknecht had nothing to do with either one.

Rinderknecht declined to testify in his own defense.

The backstory:

From New Year's Eve 2024 to New Year's Day 2025, Rinderknecht worked as an Uber driver in Los Angeles. Federal authorities said two of his passengers reported he appeared "agitated and angry" after dropping someone off in the Pacific Palisades.

Investigators said he then parked his car, tried unsuccessfully to contact a former friend, and walked up a trail to record iPhone videos from a hilltop while listening to a rap song featuring objects being set on fire. He was also accused of using ChatGPT to generate a "dystopian painting" of a burning forest.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli previously stated that environmental sensing platforms detected the fire starting, but Rinderknecht failed to report it and left the scene—only to turn around and watch crews fight the flames.

Following the firestorm, Rinderknecht relocated to Florida, where federal authorities tracked him down and arrested him in Melbourne in October 2025 before extraditing him back to California.

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He was charged with three felony arson counts: destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

What's next:

Following the jury's decision, Rinderknecht faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 45 years in federal prison.

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