Ventura County Fair returns for summer fun

Published  July 30, 2025
Ventura County
Inside the 2025 Ventura County Fair

The 2025 Ventura County Fair opens July 30!

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Fair is back for summer fun!

What we know:

Learn more about the 2025 Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair runs from July 30 - August 10.

The Ventura County Fair returns to Ventura on Wednesday, July 30. The annual fair features exciting rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. This year’s theme is "Waves of Fun." It’s also known for delicious bites like lobster mac n cheese, pickle lemonade, dirty sodas, funnel dogs.

Guests can attend Grandstand concerts with paid admission or attend VIP with a VIP concert ticket.

The fair offers a free shuttle service at seven locations across the county. Guests also have the option to take the Pacific Surfliner to be dropped off at the fairgrounds gates.

The 12-day fair runs through August 10 and is open daily from 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. 

Click here for information on online ticket sales.

