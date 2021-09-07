4 hospitalized after vehicle plows into homeless encampment in Koreatown

Four people were taken to an area hospital after a white car plowed into a homeless encampment in Koreatown Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

(Gigi Graciette KTTV)

The incident was reported at the intersection of Virgil Avenue and 5th Street at 6 a.m. when a vehicle involved in a collision was sent spinning onto the sidewalk and into the encampment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters successfully freed the victim trapped underneath the vehicle by lifting the car using the Jaws of Life.

Fire authorities said the victim was sleeping on a sofa when he was hit and that the sofa may have saved his life.

Four people required hospitalization and had fair to moderate injuries, LAFD said.

No further information was immediately released.

