‘Vanderpump Rules’ production team cancels filming at Santa Monica luxury hotel amid ongoing strikes

The ongoing strikes in Hollywood are making an impact on reality TV.

A week ago, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica went on strike for better wages and on Thursday, actors represented by SAG-AFTRA are expected to join writers on the picket lines. "Vanderpump Rules" production considered filming scenes for Season 11 at the four-star hotel but pulled the plug when they heard about the strike earlier this week, according to a representative with NBCUniversal.

UNITE HERE Local 11, a labor union representing 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona said hotel workers will hold a joint rally with members of the Writers Guild of America "to call attention to the disparities in the hospitality and entertainment industries, economic powerhouses regionally and beyond."

The rally is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules" comes after the Emmy-nominated "Scandoval" affair controversy. Season 10 and the three-part reunion that followed documented the fallout between the cast members following the breakup between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The two, who were together for nearly a decade, called it quits after he was caught cheating with the couple’s close friend and fellow cast member, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

It was recently announced Madix will join Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars."