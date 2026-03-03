Burglary call turns into arson investigation at Van Nuys office building

The Brief A burglary alarm call on Sylvan Street in Van Nuys escalated into a full arson investigation early Tuesday morning. Firefighters discovered what appeared to be an incendiary device inside the building, and arson investigators were called in. Security footage shows a suspect in a hoodie "messing with something" at the door moments before the fire started.



A burglary alarm call in Van Nuys escalated into a full arson investigation early Tuesday morning, officials said.

What we know:

The incident happened on Sylvan Street around 4:30 a.m., right across from the Van Nuys police station and courthouse.

Los Angeles police officers who were passing by the location spotted flames coming from the building, which houses several different law firms. What began as a burglary alarm call quickly escalated once officers saw the fire and immediately called it in.

When Los Angeles City firefighters arrived and made entry into the building, they discovered what appeared to be some type of incendiary device inside.

Sylvan Street is closed from Van Nuys Boulevard as the investigation continues and arson investigators have been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

What they're saying:

According to sources, security camera footage is now being reviewed. The footage shows a suspect wearing a hoodie and standing at the door, "messing with something" — the words that were used — and moments later, the fire ignited.

What's next:

Arson investigators are continuing to review evidence, including security camera footage, as they work to determine exactly what happened and identify the suspect.