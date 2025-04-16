LAPD jail footage shows inmate collapsing before dying amid suspected heroin withdrawals

The Brief LAPD is investigating the in-custody death of an inmate who reported suffering drug withdrawals. The police department shared video of the entire incident involving 55-year-old Steven Miller. His exact cause of death is unknown.



The Los Angeles Police Department has released security footage showing an inmate suffering from withdrawals and collapsing on the floor before dying.

What we know:

On March 9, around 1:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, officers determined that the driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Steven Miller, had a felony warrant and was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Miller was arrested and booked at Valley Jail Section in Van Nuys, where he remained housed for the next two days.

The police department said Miller told medical staff that he was a heroin user and was experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

Around 5 a.m., on March 11, Miller collapsed inside his cell and struck his head on a toilet and the cement floor. Police said he stood up moments later, then fell forward and struck his head again on the cement floor.

Miller was escorted to the jail’s medical dispensary. While being treated by medical staff, the department said Miller experienced trouble breathing and lost consciousness. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and took over his care.

Miller was then shortly pronounced dead.

What's next:

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division is investigating the in-custody death.

His exact cause of death is unknown.