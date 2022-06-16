Suspect in shooting of CHP officer in Studio City charged with attempted murder

A Van Nuys man who allegedly shot a California Highway Patrol officer multiple times during an altercation at a traffic stop in Studio City has been charged with attempted murder.

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, is set to be arraigned Thursday in a Van Nuys courtroom.

Khosroabadi, along with an alleged accomplice, was arrested near a homeless encampment in a Van Nuys neighborhood near the intersection of Sherman Way and Gloria Avenue.

Following his arrest, Khosroabadi was taken to a hospital for an apparent hand injury.

Officials said the officer was shot near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Landale Street in Studio City just before 8 p.m. Investigators said Khosroabadi, who was driving a white Ford Fusion, and the officer got into an altercation during a traffic stop before the Khosroabadi opened fire and drove away from the scene.

The officer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment. The 27-year-old is currently in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover.

The Los Angeles Police Department was led to an apartment building located in the 7400 block of Haskell Avenue in Van Nuys after finding a white Ford Fusion that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was believed to be barricaded inside his unit and a SWAT team was called in. Police set up a perimeter around the apartment building and dozens of residents were evacuated during the raid.

After searching the apartment complex and the immediate area throughout the night, police were unable to locate Khosroabadi and his roommate was detained for questioning.

Investigators remained at the apartment complex, as well as the scene of the shooting before Khosroabadi was taken into custody.

City News Service contributed to this report.