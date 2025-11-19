Deadly Van Nuys crash linked to earlier hit-and-run in Sherman Oaks

The Brief A hit-and-run crash in Sherman Oaks is linked to a deadly crash in Van Nuys. The driver of a Prius was pronounced dead by first responders at the second scene. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.



A deadly crash in the San Fernando Valley left one person dead and another hospitalized early Wednesday, after a collision linked to an earlier hit-and-run just 10 minutes prior.

What we know:

Around 12:35 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported at Riverside Drive and Woodman Avenue in North Hollywood. LAPD says a gray coupe involved in that incident later crashed at Saticoy Street and Kester Avenue in Van Nuys at approximately 12:45 a.m.

When firefighters and police arrived, they found the driver of the Prius dead at the scene.

The driver of the couple was conscious as he was taken to the hospital.

Robert Fulton College Preparatory School sits directly across the street, and neighbors say crashes happen there frequently.

Timeline:

12:35 a.m. : A hit-and-run was reported at Riverside Drive and Woodland Avenue in Sherman Oaks.

12:45 a.m. : The same vehicle crashes into a Prius at Saticoy Street and Kester Ave., leading to a fatality in Van Nuys.

Just before 1 a.m.: Firefighters and LAPD arrive at the scene with lights and sirens, and the driver of the Prius was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

Witnesses reported that neighbors rushed out with fire extinguishers as the gray coupe caught fire after the collision.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

It's unclear whether speed, impairment, or other factors contributed to the crash.

LAPD Valley Traffic Division is investigating.