Car crashes into Van Nuys grocery store

Published  March 5, 2025 11:54am PST
Video shared on the Citizen app shows the aftermath inside Jons Marketplace after a car crashed through the building.

    • A car came crashing into a Jons Marketplace Wednesday morning. 
    • It happened at the Van Nuys location on Sepulveda Blvd.
    • It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported. 

LOS ANGELES - Video posted online shows the aftermath and mess that was left after a car crashed into a grocery store in Van Nuys

The accident happened Wednesday around 11:13 a.m. at Jons International Marketplace on Sepulveda Blvd. near Sherman Way. 

Video posted on the Citizen app shows a white compact SUV inside the store, near the check-out registers. 

The impact of the crash took out the entire front door, parts of the floral section, and damaged a register. 

It's unknown if anyone was injured. 

It's also unclear what caused the crash. It occurred as light rain hit parts of Southern California.

  • Information for this story came from the Los Angeles Police Department and video posted to the Citizen app.

