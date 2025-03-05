Car crashes into Van Nuys grocery store
LOS ANGELES - Video posted online shows the aftermath and mess that was left after a car crashed into a grocery store in Van Nuys.
What we know:
The accident happened Wednesday around 11:13 a.m. at Jons International Marketplace on Sepulveda Blvd. near Sherman Way.
Video posted on the Citizen app shows a white compact SUV inside the store, near the check-out registers.
The impact of the crash took out the entire front door, parts of the floral section, and damaged a register.
What we don't know:
It's unknown if anyone was injured.
It's also unclear what caused the crash. It occurred as light rain hit parts of Southern California.