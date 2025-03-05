Car crashes into Van Nuys grocery store

The Brief A car came crashing into a Jons Marketplace Wednesday morning. It happened at the Van Nuys location on Sepulveda Blvd. It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.



Video posted online shows the aftermath and mess that was left after a car crashed into a grocery store in Van Nuys.

What we know:

The accident happened Wednesday around 11:13 a.m. at Jons International Marketplace on Sepulveda Blvd. near Sherman Way.

Video posted on the Citizen app shows a white compact SUV inside the store, near the check-out registers.

The impact of the crash took out the entire front door, parts of the floral section, and damaged a register.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if anyone was injured.

It's also unclear what caused the crash. It occurred as light rain hit parts of Southern California.