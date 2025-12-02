USPS shares recommended deadlines to ensure package delivery by Christmas

The Brief The holiday season is in full swing and USPS employees are working around the clock to ensure timely delivery. The nation's largest mail-sorting facility is in Los Angeles. The USPS has provided a list of recommended shipping dates for delivery before Christmas Day.



It’s the busiest time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service and employees working around the clock.

What we know:

Now that it’s December, holiday shipping is in full swing.

FOX 11 got to go inside the US Postal Service’s hub in South Los Angeles' Florence neighborhood and witnessed the LA Processing and Distribution center in action. The facility is the largest postal facility in the United States.

USPS says about one million packages come through every day of the holiday season.

Recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates

During the holiday season, USPS says people should plan to mail and ship packages early to ensure arrival by Dec. 25.

Below is a list of suggested USPS holiday shipping dates.

2025 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States)

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

2025 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Click here for more information.