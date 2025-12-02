USPS shares recommended deadlines to ensure package delivery by Christmas
LOS ANGELES - It’s the busiest time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service and employees working around the clock.
What we know:
Now that it’s December, holiday shipping is in full swing.
FOX 11 got to go inside the US Postal Service’s hub in South Los Angeles' Florence neighborhood and witnessed the LA Processing and Distribution center in action. The facility is the largest postal facility in the United States.
USPS says about one million packages come through every day of the holiday season.
Recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates
During the holiday season, USPS says people should plan to mail and ship packages early to ensure arrival by Dec. 25.
Below is a list of suggested USPS holiday shipping dates.
2025 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States)
- USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 17
- First-Class Mail: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail: Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20
2025 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories
- USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail: Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20
The Source: This story was written with information provided the U.S. Postal Service.