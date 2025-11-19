Expand / Collapse search

Reported bomb threat at USC determined to be false, university says

By
Updated  November 19, 2025 3:09pm PST
University of Southern California
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department determined that the reported bomb threat at USC was false. 

The Student Union Building was briefly evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a reported bomb threat, according to the university Department of Public Safety.

Image 1 of 2

SkyFOX over USC

Officers arrived on scene and determined the report was false. Officials deemed the area safe, and allowed people to return. 

No additional information was released. 

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 11 for updates 

University of Southern California