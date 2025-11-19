Reported bomb threat at USC determined to be false, university says
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department determined that the reported bomb threat at USC was false.
The Student Union Building was briefly evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a reported bomb threat, according to the university Department of Public Safety.
Image 1 of 2
▼
SkyFOX over USC
Officers arrived on scene and determined the report was false. Officials deemed the area safe, and allowed people to return.
No additional information was released.
This is a developing story, stay with FOX 11 for updates