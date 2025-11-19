Reported bomb threat at USC determined to be false, university says

The Los Angeles Police Department determined that the reported bomb threat at USC was false.

The Student Union Building was briefly evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a reported bomb threat, according to the university Department of Public Safety.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SkyFOX over USC

Officers arrived on scene and determined the report was false. Officials deemed the area safe, and allowed people to return.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 11 for updates