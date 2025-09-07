Expand / Collapse search

USC investigating bomb threat allegedly targeting campus

Published  September 7, 2025 3:52pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - A bomb threat is under investigation at USC on Sunday.

The University of Southern California warned the public on social media around 2:45 p.m. on September 7 to stay away from Leavey and Doheny memorial libraries.

It is unknown if a suspect has been identified in the alleged bomb threat.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

The Source: This report used information provided by USC's social media and website.

