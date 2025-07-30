US Open of Surfing calls off Wednesday's competition due to low surf

The Brief The US Open of Surfing is taking over Huntington Beach this week. Wednesday's competition was canceled due to low surf. The cancellation comes just hours after most of the West Coast was under tsunami alerts.



Despite tsunami alerts affecting most of the West Coast overnight, there weren't enough waves in Huntington Beach on Wednesday for the U.S. Open of Surfing. Wednesday's competition was canceled.

What we know:

Wednesday morning was scheduled to feature the Longboard World Tour finals, starting around 7:30 a.m. But, low surf forced the competition to be delayed before it was eventually called off completely just before 9 a.m.

Despite the competitions being canceled, there were still plenty of activities on the beach.

What they're saying:

Surfing fans were disappointed by Wednesday's cancellation, but looked on the bright side.

"It's kind of a bummer that we didn't get to see any surf," but there also is no surf to be seen, so maybe the timing lined up."

The backstory:

SUGGESTED: Wednesday's earthquake was among the strongest ever: See the list

Wednesday's cancellation comes just hours after a massive 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia, forcing tsunami alerts across most of the Pacific.

What's next:

Competitions are expected to continue on Thursday, beginning around 7:30 a.m. The event will continue through Sunday, Aug. 3.