US military shoots down unidentified flying object over Great Lakes region

The U.S. military on Sunday shot down another unidentified flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Rep. Jack Bergman confirmed that the U.S. military has "decommissioned another "object" over Lake Huron.

Moments earlier, Rep. Elissa Slotkin said she’d been informed that the military has an "extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron."

"We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters," she said.

The U.S. has shot down three objects over North America in the past week, with the first being a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The second and third are believed to have been smaller balloons, which were shot down over Alaska and Canada, respectively.

