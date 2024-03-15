Urban musical aims to influence students

An urban musical with a message in San Pedro tackles the real life pull of a teen wanting revenge after a gang shooting and the inspiration to rise up and succeed in life.



At Dana Middle School it was students, teachers, even the school principal coming together on stage with members of the community who made the musical possible.



It's called "A Will To Rise" and was performed Friday at 10 a.m. noon and 7 p.m. as well as Saturday afternoon.



The musical was presented by The Black Student Achievement Plan. Producer Robert Daniels says they hope to take the musical to other schools.



It was executive produced by Jewel Brown, written by Robert Daniels, Jr. and directed by Auri Angelique.



Their poster reads "TO RISE OR TO FALL, THE CHOICE IS YOURS." There are appearances by actors playing Tupac Shakur and Nipsey Hussle. Both entertainers were killed by gun violence.