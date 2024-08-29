Uncle allegedly kidnaps kids, threated to 'take them to heaven'

A man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his nephew and niece and leading police on a short pursuit.

According to the Upland Police Department, on August 28 they received reports from the LA County Sheriff's Department about a vehicle wanted in connection with a kidnapping.

Police say the children, aged four and six, were taken by their uncle, who has no custodial rights to them.

The mother told police her brother was unstable and feared he would harm the kids.

Officers located his vehicle and attempted to pull him over, but he refused, initiating a pursuit.

Police say the pursuit didn't last long and the driver was quickly taken into custody. During his arrest, he allegedly said multiple times that he wanted to "take the children to heaven".

The kids were unharmed but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The name of the driver was not released.