Uno the mountain lion spotted in Orange County

New video shows a recent sighting of Uno the mountain lion in Orange County.

The video shared on Instagram by Orange County Outdoors shows Uno drinking from one of the water troughs put out for wildlife when there is a drought.

"She disappeared from our cameras for a couple weeks and had just recently started showing up again to drink water, she is now showing signs of nursing," the group wrote.

They added that Uno likely has kittens in the area.

The group did not share Uno's location for safety reasons.





