Universal Studios Hollywood tram crash investigation continues

The investigation continues Monday into the crash of a tram at Universal Studios Hollywood over the weekend that left more than a dozen people injured.

Reports of the crash came in Saturday around 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 15 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. No one was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the California Highway Patrol reports it happened when one of the tram cars hit a guardrail while trying to make a turn, causing the vehicle to tilt and "eject multiple passengers from the tram."

According to the CHP, the crash was still being investigated, but drugs and alcohol were not believed to have played a role, City News Service reports.

Trams are running at the theme park but are using an alternate route.

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," a spokesperson with Universal Studios Hollywood said.

The tram tour of Universal Studios is one of the most popular attractions at the Universal City theme park, featuring a one-hour behind-the- scenes look at the backlot where some of Hollywood's most famous television shows, movies and other productions were filmed.

City News Service contributed to this report.