UCLA’s Thomas Cole announces football retirement after suicide attempt

Editor's note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

LOS ANGELES- Thomas Cole, a former offensive lineman for the UCLA Bruins, announced his retirement on social media, citing his mental health struggles.

Thomas Cole (UCLABruins.com)

Cole grew up in San Luis Obispo, a quiet coastal community roughly three hours away from UCLA's Westwood campus. Cole was a four-star recruit, as well as a top-40 prospect in California, according to 247 Sports. In a Twitter post from June 2020, he thanked those who helped him along the way for making his dreams a reality.

However, Cole's experience as a college athlete did not go as planned and on Saturday, Cole detailed his reasoning for stepping away from his athletic career.

"At the start of 2022 I made an attempt to take my own life. At first I was regretful that I made the attempt but thankfully…I have come to a much brighter outlook for my own future," the social media post read.

Cole’s Twitter post continued to say, "I have come to the conclusion that football is not conductive for my mental health, and there is more to my life than the game of football. This does not negate the impact that my teammates and coaches have had on my life," Cole wrote. "I will miss competing and the game of football. But I will mostly miss the people it has brought into my life."

He ended the post by offering hope to those struggling with their mental health, writing "For all those who may be struggling, you are not alone and you are loved. It is okay to ask for help. Thank you to my family for being so loving during this process of learning to live again."

According to Sports Illustrated, Cole was a redshirt freshman and did not play during the 2021 season.

