UCLA quarterback Pierce Clarkson arrested for felony incident, possibly domestic violence: Source

A quarterback who recently joined UCLA was booked over the weekend for an alleged felony incident over the weekend.

What we know:

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's arrest records, 21-year-old Pierce Clarkson was arrested on Friday, September 5. A source tells FOX 11 that Clarkson may have been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and that the incident may have been possible domestic violence.

Clarkson was arrested on $30,000 bail, according to LASD's arrest records page.

Clarkson has a court hearing on October 3 in connection to the Sept. 5 arrest.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to Clarkson's arrest. No announcements have been made regarding the incident that led to the UCLA reserve quarterback getting arrested.

The backstory:

Clarkson joined UCLA for the 2025 NCAA football season after briefly spending the spring offseason at Ole Miss. Prior to Ole Miss, he suited up for two seasons for Louisville, playing a total of three games as a backup quarterback.

As of September 7, Clarkson has not played a single regular-season down for the Bruins as Nico Iamaleava is the team's starting quarterback.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.