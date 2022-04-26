UC system to cover tuition for California Native Americans

article

Starting in the fall semester, Native Americans living in California will have their education fully paid for.

President of the University of California system, Michael V. Drake, announced the launch of the UC Native American Opportunity Plan, a new program that will expand diversity and make UC schools more affordable.

Starting in Fall 2022, UC campuses will fully cover in-state tuition and student service fees for California residents who are members of federally recognized Native American, American Indian, and Alaska Native tribes.

According to the president, the plan will be funded through a combination of existing State and University financial aid programs as well as other resources.

Students from California’s non-federally recognized tribes may be eligible for tuition scholarships.

"The University of California is committed to recognizing and acknowledging historical wrongs endured by Native Americans. I am proud of the efforts the University has made to support the Native American community, including the creation of the UC Native American Opportunity Plan. I am hopeful that this new program will benefit our students and continue to position the University of California as the institution of choice for Native American students," President Drake said in a letter.

