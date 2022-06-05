2 women stabbed in Canoga Park 'group fight'

Two women are hospitalized after they were stabbed in what police are calling a "group fight" at a party in Canoga Park Saturday night.

According to the LAPD, a caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon around 9:40 p.m. in the 6900 block of Alabama Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found the two victims suffering from lacerations. Both women were last listed in stable condition at a local hospital, according to authorities. There were also "multiple victims of battery," according to police.

Police said a fight broke out at the party but did not elaborate on what caused the fight.

One man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with a knife, and another man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with a chair, police said.

Officials said there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.